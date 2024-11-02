Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 121 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.53. The company had a trading volume of 700,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,753. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.46 and a twelve month high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

