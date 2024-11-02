NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NETGEAR Price Performance
NETGEAR stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 589,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,914. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $653.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.69 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at NETGEAR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.
