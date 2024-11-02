Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.58%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR stock traded up $9.51 on Friday, hitting $161.09. 203,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $221.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

