iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,021 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.47. The company has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $428.48 and a 1 year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

