iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

