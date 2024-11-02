iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBB opened at $92.12 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $87.78 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.