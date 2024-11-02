Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

