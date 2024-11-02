Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 58 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lakeside Advisors INC. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $295.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.78. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Baird R W cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

