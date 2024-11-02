Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IGF opened at $53.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $55.32.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.