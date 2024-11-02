Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LDOS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1 %

LDOS opened at $182.97 on Wednesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,879,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,397,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

