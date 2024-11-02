Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $134.05 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

