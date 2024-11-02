The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,181 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $112.39 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

