Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $18.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.