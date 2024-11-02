Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09 to $0.11 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.090-0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 5,240,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $72,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,604.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,945.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $488,604.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,976 shares of company stock valued at $720,562 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

