WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.83 ($16.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($18.03). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,319 ($17.11), with a volume of 403,946 shares changing hands.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($16.99) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,689.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

