84,458 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,771,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

