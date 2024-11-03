BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $65,684.90 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.