REDW Wealth LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

