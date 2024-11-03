New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $232.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $207.74 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

