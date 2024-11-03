Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 645 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 45.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 60,925 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $34.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,366 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.