Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $195.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

