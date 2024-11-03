Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 33,677 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up about 3.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 3.27% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $34,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

