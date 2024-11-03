Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 167 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,663.1% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 19.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

NOW opened at $943.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $896.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $804.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $592.48 and a fifty-two week high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

