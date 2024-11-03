Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 295,082 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,082 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.56% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $79,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

