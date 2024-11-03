Decred (DCR) Price Tops $11.22

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Decred has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.22 or 0.00016428 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $184.31 million and $640,928.19 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005863 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,974.75 or 0.38017373 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,420,957 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

