Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

