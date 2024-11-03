iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Increased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned 0.13% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $783,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.70. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

