iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW) Plans Dividend of $0.62

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6205 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVVW opened at $49.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
