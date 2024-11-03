Indie Asset Partners LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 33.9% during the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,015. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $392.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.75 and its 200-day moving average is $338.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.23 and a fifty-two week high of $424.63.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

