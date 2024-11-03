KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 4.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 227.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

