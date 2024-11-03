Pembroke Management LTD Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,014 shares during the period. AAON accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.20% of AAON worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AAON by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AAON by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 49,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AAON by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $122.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AAON. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

