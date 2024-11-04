Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) recently:

11/4/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Werner Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. 124,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

