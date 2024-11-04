iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,097,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.72 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

