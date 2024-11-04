Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,470 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Chubb were worth $234,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $276.89 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.26 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.01. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

