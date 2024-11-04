Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.190-9.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.0 %

Marriott International Company Profile

MAR stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.38. The stock had a trading volume of 904,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,885. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.13. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $189.34 and a 52-week high of $266.58.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

