PDS Planning Inc Has $694,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.23. 253,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,590. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $216.26 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.26.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

