Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

