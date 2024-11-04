OMG Network Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $29.49 million and $4.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00033511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.