crvUSD (CRVUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.04 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $60.78 million and $10.04 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 60,906,372 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 61,103,995.70601796. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99742105 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $9,681,469.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

