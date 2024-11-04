Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $13,305.60 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $13,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $433,572.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Roku Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Roku stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $67.18. 6,678,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,665. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 2.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
