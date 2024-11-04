DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.12.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $155.66 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $83.58 and a 1-year high of $165.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.91, a PEG ratio of 359.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,705 shares of company stock worth $53,125,040. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

