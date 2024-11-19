Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.