Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 6,761,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,378,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27. The company has a market cap of £281,743.00, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

