Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 139.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,036.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In related news, Director Guy Gecht bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,963.36. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.1 %

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $1.3687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOGI

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.