Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 25.4% – Time to Sell?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 59,847,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 37,418,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Woodbois Trading Down 22.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Woodbois Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.