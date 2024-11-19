Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 627.50 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 617.50 ($7.83), with a volume of 36407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615.50 ($7.80).

Investec Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 900.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 586.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 573.59.

In other Investec Group news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £543,400 ($688,807.20). Insiders sold 320,552 shares of company stock valued at $185,512,105 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

