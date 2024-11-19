PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Acquires $20,600.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,509,534 shares in the company, valued at $31,096,400.40. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Sang Young Lee acquired 8,174 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $169,528.76.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.