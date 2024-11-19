Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CeriBell (CBLL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CeriBell (NASDAQ: CBLL):

11/13/2024 – CeriBell had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – CeriBell is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – CeriBell is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – CeriBell is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – CeriBell is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – CeriBell is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

CeriBell Stock Performance

Shares of CeriBell stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Research analysts expect that CeriBell will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

