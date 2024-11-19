Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 153,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO Payam Zamani acquired 1,580,180 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5,420,020.00 per share, with a total value of $8,564,607,203,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,151,400,329,020. This represents a 130.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kaiden sold 21,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $86,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,444. This represents a 13.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned approximately 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspirato will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

