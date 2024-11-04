NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 101,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 221,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

NexOptic Technology Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About NexOptic Technology

(Get Free Report)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.